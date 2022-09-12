KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — First Lady Jill Biden is in East Tennessee Monday after landing at McGhee Tyson Airport Sunday night. Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona are kicking off the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour.

The first planned visit is happening at Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy, which is part of Knox County Schools. Biden and Cardona are scheduled to meet with teachers participating in Tennessee’s Grow Your Own Initiative, which aims to strengthen the state’s educator pipeline.

The pair will then deliver remarks at the University of Tennessee.

