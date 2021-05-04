Five schools in KUB area receive STEM grants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) –The Tennessee Valley Authority, the Knoxville Utilities Board and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated, a TVA retiree organization, joined together to award five schools in the KUB service area a grant.

Educators across the valley submitted projects large and small to further STEM education initiatives in the classroom.

“KUB congratulates all of the schools in the KUB service area that were recipients of the TVA STEM grant,” KUB President and CEO Gabriel Bolas said. “We appreciate TVA for making this program possible and these educators who support the development of strong young minds in our community that may one day use their STEM passion to provide safe and reliable utilities to our community.”

(Photo via KUB) From left to right: Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters, Gabe Bolas (KUB President and CEO), Ms. Cate & Ms. Burnette (Northview Primary School), Bert Robinson (TVA Director, District, State & Local Government Relations)

(Photo via KUB) From left to right: Rhonda Smithson (Office of Knox County Mayor Glen Jacobs), Sarah Fansler (Office of Congressman Tim Burchett), Jeannette Mills (TVA), Ms. Harper (Mount Olive Elementary School), Senator Becky Duncan Massey, Knox County Commissioner Carson Dailey, Bert Robinson (TVA Director, District, State & Local Government Relations)

(Photo via KUB) From left to right: Gabe Bolas (KUB President and CEO), Jeannette Mills (TVA Executive Vice President & Chief Customer Relations Officer), Ms. Coffey (Horace Maynard Middle School), Dr. Effler (Union County Schools K-12 Curriculum Supervisor), Union County Mayor Jason Bailey, Senator Becky Duncan Massey

(Photo via KUB) From left to right: Rhonda Smithson (Office of Knox County Mayor Glen Jacobs), Gabe Bolas (KUB President and CEO), Jeannette Mills (TVA Executive Vice President & Chief Customer Relations Officer), Ms. Pratt (Dogwood Elementary), Representative Sam McKenzie, Sarah Fansler (Office of Congressman Tim Burchett), Knox County Commissioner Carson Dailey

(Photo via KUB) From left to right: Rhonda Smithson (Office of Knox County Mayor Glen Jacobs), Sarah Fansler (Office of Congressman Tim Burchett), Gabe Bolas (KUB President and CEO), Jeannette Mills (TVA Executive Vice President & Chief Customer Relations Officer), Ms. Reiner (Beaumont Elementary), Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, Representative Sam McKenzie

The grant provides up to $5,000 to teachers and it is a part of $800,000 in competitive scienence, technology, engineering and math grants awarded to nearly 200 schools across TVA’s seven-state service area.

Local recipients include:

Beaumont Elementary School: $5,000

Dogwood Elementary School: $3,500

Horace Maynard Middle School: $2,500

Mount Olive Elementary School: $2,500

Northview Primary School: $5,000

TVA, KUB and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated gave preference to grant applications that explored the environment, energy, economic and career development, and community problem solving, as well as pandemic-related projects.

Despite the new challenges Valley teachers faced in 2020, they are still focused on providing the best STEM education possible and have adjusted to new ways of teaching. I am proud of the partnerships we have built with these amazing educators across the Tennessee Valley over the past few years and are pleased to be able to provide some support through this program. Through the grants awarded this year, over 72,000 students will be directly impacted across the Valley.” Community Engagement Senior Program Manager Rachel Crickmar

A full list of the grant recipients can be found at www.tvastem.com.