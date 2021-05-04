Five schools in KUB area receive STEM grants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) –The Tennessee Valley Authority, the Knoxville Utilities Board and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated, a TVA retiree organization, joined together to award five schools in the KUB service area a grant.
Educators across the valley submitted projects large and small to further STEM education initiatives in the classroom.
“KUB congratulates all of the schools in the KUB service area that were recipients of the TVA STEM grant,” KUB President and CEO Gabriel Bolas said. “We appreciate TVA for making this program possible and these educators who support the development of strong young minds in our community that may one day use their STEM passion to provide safe and reliable utilities to our community.”
The grant provides up to $5,000 to teachers and it is a part of $800,000 in competitive scienence, technology, engineering and math grants awarded to nearly 200 schools across TVA’s seven-state service area.
Local recipients include:
- Beaumont Elementary School: $5,000
- Dogwood Elementary School: $3,500
- Horace Maynard Middle School: $2,500
- Mount Olive Elementary School: $2,500
- Northview Primary School: $5,000
TVA, KUB and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated gave preference to grant applications that explored the environment, energy, economic and career development, and community problem solving, as well as pandemic-related projects.
Despite the new challenges Valley teachers faced in 2020, they are still focused on providing the best STEM education possible and have adjusted to new ways of teaching. I am proud of the partnerships we have built with these amazing educators across the Tennessee Valley over the past few years and are pleased to be able to provide some support through this program. Through the grants awarded this year, over 72,000 students will be directly impacted across the Valley.”Community Engagement Senior Program Manager Rachel Crickmar
A full list of the grant recipients can be found at www.tvastem.com.