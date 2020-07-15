Getting schooled in sanitation: Online course offers classes on cleaning

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE)- Do you know the difference between cleaning and sanitizing? If not, a new workforce training course offered online through Roane State University can teach you that and much more.

The “Environmental Infection Protection” class led by longtime Continuing Education Instructor Anne Cunningham focuses on cleaning and COVID-19.

The eight-hour course breaks down how COVID-19 is spread, how to manage PPE, the differences between cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting, and more. The course is geared towards cleaning industry members to help them navigate changes as they resume work during coronavirus concerns.

Cunningham says disinfecting will be one of the most important aspects of their jobs.

The difference between cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting is laid out in the class. For instance, Cunningham says cleaning is simply wiping off a counter and washing away the dirt; that surface may be cleaned but it is not sanitized. Sanitizing gets rid of germs but not all of the germs, and that is where disinfecting comes in.

A trick for sanitizing is using a Clorox wipe to wipe down the surface, then taking an additional one to go over the surface once more. The key is to let the disinfectant dry on its own.

Along with outlining how to properly use PPE and sanitizing, the course teaches other helpful methods like handling stress that comes with change; something everyone continues to face with COVID-19.

An example Cunningham gives is helping people keep an open mind when it comes to change with the motto, “don’t judge a change.” This ideology helps decrease stress that can be triggered when it comes to change.

While the course is geared towards cleaning industry members, it is open to anyone. As Cunningham fondly says, “If you own your home or you live in your apartment, guess what, you’re housekeeping staff.”

If you are interested in taking the course, you can sign up here.

