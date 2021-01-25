Gov. Lee proclamation for ‘School Choice Week’ begins this week

File-This Nov. 10, 2020, file photo shows Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks with reporters in Nashville, Tenn. Lee has tweeted that his wife has mild symptoms of COVID-19 after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Republican governor said Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, that he has tested negative for the virus but will be quarantined at the Governor’s Residence out of an abundance of caution. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A proclamation signed in December by Governor Bill Lee for “School Choice Week” begins January 24 through 30.

According to the proclamation, “School Choice Week is a national celebration recognized by millions of students, parents, educators, schools, and community leaders, for the purpose of raising public awareness of the importance of effective education options for children.”

Parents deserve a choice, and we'll never stop fighting for our students. #SchoolChoiceWeek pic.twitter.com/X6NgElhxl2 — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) January 25, 2021

The proclamation was signed weeks ahead of the Tennessee General Assembly’s historic special session on education, which occurred last week. The governor had called for that special session on education in late December.

The special session allowed for lawmakers to determine next steps in ensuring quality and safe education standards and practices for Tennessee schools amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.