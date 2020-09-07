Hamblen County Schools returning this week

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s back to school Tuesday as Hamblen County Schools start date was pushed back to after Labor Day.
That move came in July when Hamblen County was a hot spot for the coronavirus.
In-person, as well as online classes, will begin Tuesday.
For those returning in-person, there will be extra COVID-19 precautions in place, like daily deep cleanings, social distancing and a plan to educate students on the coronavirus. Masks also will be required for in-person learning.
