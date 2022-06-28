KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A certified Bob Ross instructor at Pellissippi State Community College is teaching people the art of happiness.

“If you think of Bob Ross you think of happy trees, right, but really if you kind of close your eyes and visualize you are seeing those big mountain ranges that Bob would always paint,” Bram Bevins said.

Bevins is certified to teach the Bob Ross wet-on-wet painting method.

“The golden rule of this whole method of painting is that a thin paint will stick to a thick paint,” said Bevins.

Students start with a blank canvas, a set of brushes, and paint. During the three-hour class, the budding artists are often surprised by the unfolding transformation.

“Well, that doesn’t look too bad that looks better than I thought it could be,” Bevins said.

Bevins says he understands why Bob Ross called his show “The Joy of Painting.” Bevins, who is a lawyer, turned his attention to art and learned his driving force is happiness, not money.

“We need things to do other than just work and my classes are not work they are fun and that’s what I want people to come. I want people to come have fun with me. If people are laughing and we are slinging paint, and the paintings look good at the end then we’ve done our job and I feel good, and they feel good leaving,” Bevins said.

Bevins says his biggest reward is at the end when students take home their masterpiece with a smile on their faces.

“It’s just a sense of achievement and it’s something you don’t get to do very often in work. You don’t get to see or do something and then see the outcome on someone else,” Bevins said.

You can visit https://registration.xenegrade.com/pellissippi/search.cfm to find information on how to sign up for future classes.