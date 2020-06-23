High school equivalency exams available online

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennesseans can now obtain their high school equivalency diploma online.

The new at-home exam makes the state test accessible to adult learners while many testing centers are closed due to COVID-19.

Starting Monday, you can register to take the test online, while using the online service Proctor-U.

We’re told the test is identical to the exams taken in person.

If you’re interested in completing the HISET exam at-home program, you should first reach out to the local adult education provider.

In Knox and surrounding counties, that is the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, and that phone number is 865-594-0766.

