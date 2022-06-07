MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local equestrian boarding and training center is preparing the next generation of riders.

Riders in grades 4 through 12 affiliated with the Interscholastic Equestrian Association train at Scots Ridge Farm. The newly renovated facility in Rockford is also home to Maryville College’s Equestrian Team.

In IEA, the horses are assigned by a random draw for competitions, challenging the rider’s ability to adapt to different horses each ride. In April, several riders got noticed on the national stage during IEA’s National Finals in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The Scots Ridge IEA High School Team brought home 7th place.

“Oh my gosh, we got 7th! We were like this is the best thing ever because a little farm in Rockford, Tennesse,” said Elizabeth Khym.

“I’ve been competing for about six years now and my nerves have finally figured out how to chill out, so now it’s a lot of fun. It used to be very scary, but it’s a lot of fun,” said Loren Gilbert.

IEA is the largest feeder organization to collegiate programs.