Huntsville Elementary going virtual for 7 school days due to COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One day after Scott High School announced a temporary switch to virtual learning, Huntsville Elementary in Scott County is going virtual due to COVID-19 quarantines and a lack of available substitute teachers.

Huntsville Elementary will switch to virtual learning beginning Thursday Sept. 16, and plans to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Sept. 27.

Student meals for lunch will be available for digital students to pick up daily. A statement from school principal Lisa Hamilton said students who do not have their laptops yet can pick them up after the online parent form is completed and verified.

Teachers will contact parents concerning work for digital days.

Scott High School will remain in virtual learning through Friday, Sept. 17, because of COVID-19 cases among staff and students and a lack of available substitute teachers.