In-person learning ‘only way’ to get students back on track, Gov. Lee says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a statement on Monday regarding the return to in-person learning.

The Republican governor stated in-person learning is the only way to get students back on track.

“In-person learning is safe and it’s the only way our students will get back on track after significant learning loss. I support the State Board of Education’s work to ensure that in-person learning is again the standard in Tennessee and virtual learning is reserved for emergency use only.”