In-person learning ‘only way’ to get students back on track, Gov. Lee says

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a statement on Monday regarding the return to in-person learning.

The Republican governor stated in-person learning is the only way to get students back on track.

“In-person learning is safe and it’s the only way our students will get back on track after significant learning loss. I support the State Board of Education’s work to ensure that in-person learning is again the standard in Tennessee and virtual learning is reserved for emergency use only.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter