KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A motivational speaker and Vol For Life will be delivering the Fall 2021 Commencement speech for graduates of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville on Dec. 10.
Motivational speaker Inky Johnson, a former Tennessee football player who suffered a life-threatening injury during a game at Neyland Stadium in 2006, will bring his passion and insight to the graduates of his alma mater on Friday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m.
Johnson has a master’s degree in sports psychology from UT and travels the world as a speaker along with mentoring athletes and underprivileged youth. He hosts the Serendipity with Inky Johnson podcast and told his inspirational life story in his 2011 book Inky Johnson: An Amazing Story of Faith and Perseverance.
All ceremonies will be shown live at https://commencement.utk.edu/
