KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A motivational speaker and Vol For Life will be delivering the Fall 2021 Commencement speech for graduates of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville on Dec. 10.

Tennessee cornerback Inky Johnson is taken off the field in the fourth quarter after being injured while playing against Air Force, Sept. 9, 2006, in Knoxville, Tenn. Johnson remains in the hospital and will miss the rest of the season. He had surgery to repair blood vessels in his right shoulder area and is expected to have surgery later for a nerve injury. Tennessee faces Florida on Saturday, Sept. 16. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Motivational speaker Inky Johnson, a former Tennessee football player who suffered a life-threatening injury during a game at Neyland Stadium in 2006, will bring his passion and insight to the graduates of his alma mater on Friday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m.

Johnson has a master’s degree in sports psychology from UT and travels the world as a speaker along with mentoring athletes and underprivileged youth. He hosts the Serendipity with Inky Johnson podcast and told his inspirational life story in his 2011 book Inky Johnson: An Amazing Story of Faith and Perseverance.

All ceremonies will be shown live at https://commencement.utk.edu/