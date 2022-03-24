DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the past 18 months Jefferson County High Schools students have taken on the big task of building a tiny home and now it is complete. The tiny house has hit the auction block.

The project started in fall 2020 with the idea to make the 210 square-foot abode as off-grid as possible. Jefferson County Career and Technical Education students researched, designed and built the house with a kitchen, washer and dryer, bathroom and loft area.

This 210 square-foot home was built by Jefferson County High School students. The project took 18 months and the house is to be auctioned off.

Tyler Keith – a senior who worked on the electrical, plumbing and HVAC unit – said it was a challenging project.

“It seems kind of easy whenever you are learning it in class, but you run into so many little issues that you don’t even think about,” Keith said.

Solar panels and a compostable toilet are available to the highest bidder at an additional cost. The leaders of the career and technical education department say the next project students will take on is converting a school bus into a home.