DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jefferson County High School is preparing for its annual plant sale.

Students have spent months nurturing vegetables, plants, and flowers and soon their hard work will be on display. The greenhouse is lined with hanging baskets, ferns, and rows of flowers.

Kaitlyn Arnold is one of the high school’s agriculture education teachers and works with students through the growing process.

“When students are able to see how different plants work together to create an arrangement, they really light up when they see how that’s grown together,” said Arnold.

Arnold teaches how to germinate, grow, and plant seedlings, as well as transplanting plants. She says they gain real-world experience seeing the lessons firsthand.

“Just about every day we have students that are requesting to go outside to be in the greenhouse, to be doing something outside and working with their hands instead of doing classwork,” said Arnold.

All the money they raise from the plant sale goes back into the program.

Arnold says they are grateful for the support from community members who keep coming back year after year.

“We’ve had some really good turnouts the last few years, especially with the craziness of COVID. It’s really exciting to see people in person and see them come in and choose their own plants,” said Arnold.

The plant sale kicks off Friday, April 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the school’s greenhouse. The next chance to stock up on plants is April 23 and May 7, pending how much inventory is left. Only cash and check are accepted.