Joseph Rogers Primary in Hawkins County extending closure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Joseph Rogers Primary School was expected to reopen on Monday but “due to additional staff absences beyond what was anticipated last week” the school is remaining closed through the end of the week. Students will return to class on Monday, Sept. 27.

The Hawkins County School District apologized for the late notice in a Facebook post on Monday. They also shared that teachers and staff who are able to work will be on-site for online or phone conversations related to student learning.

Parents are also asked to contact the school office or their child’s teacher for information regarding instructional resources while the school is closed. The district will also be offering pick-up meals from 11 am until 1 pm for JRP students.