Joseph Rogers Primary in Hawkins County extending closure

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Joseph Rogers Primary School was expected to reopen on Monday but “due to additional staff absences beyond what was anticipated last week” the school is remaining closed through the end of the week. Students will return to class on Monday, Sept. 27.

The Hawkins County School District apologized for the late notice in a Facebook post on Monday. They also shared that teachers and staff who are able to work will be on-site for online or phone conversations related to student learning.

Parents are also asked to contact the school office or their child’s teacher for information regarding instructional resources while the school is closed. The district will also be offering pick-up meals from 11 am until 1 pm for JRP students.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

DEVELOPING: FBI swarms Brian Laundrie’s family home to execute search warrant related to Gabby Petito investigation

Pfizer working to have vaccine approved for kids 5-11 from FDA

Sarah Jones inspires others to get in the game

Farragut football player inspires girls to get in the game

Fall Equinox this Wednesday!

Mask mandate at Andersonville Elementary