KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville nonprofit is inspiring young lives through music.

The Joy of Music School works with volunteers who share their musical gifts to mentor others and inspire young lives through music. The free music school in Knoxville provides music lessons and instruments to underserved children and teens.

“We provide instruments, teachers, everything the kid needs. They just need to practice and get better at what they do with the help of the teacher,” said Francis Graffeo, the executive director.

Volunteers teach a weekly lesson for a minimum of one academic school year. Students learn to play a wide range of instruments from the bass to piano and then they can turn their ideas into songs in the recording room.

“It’s always about music and then it will eventually become about that child,” said Graffeo.

Graffeo says what starts as volunteer work with students almost always evolves into a mentorship. A little encouragement goes a long way.

“Having that adult expert say to the young person you are good at this and I’m going to help you get better, that means a whole lot more to a young person than like their mom or their dad [saying it],” said Graffeo.

Graffeo hopes to encourage musicians who have been wanting to give back to seize the opportunity.

“If you’ve got music training, if you’ve got lessons rattling around in your head, and you want to give back to your community this is the perfect opportunity to do that. Get a kid off the waiting list, get their musical life started and you’ll feel great about it,” said Graffeo.

Visit joyofmusicschool.org/ if you’re interested in learning how the Joy of Music School serves financially disadvantaged kids. You can find links to enroll your child, apply to volunteer or donate.