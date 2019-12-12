KCS Board of Education meeting discusses religious release program, move of central offices

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Schools Board of Education met Wednesday night to consider a possible religious release program and a potential move of KCS central offices.

Board members voted 5-4 Wednesday night to not approve the religious release time policy.

Board votes 5-4 to not approve a religious release time policy. Members voting against the policy were Satterfield, Owen, Norman, Babb and Kristy. — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) December 12, 2019

WATE 6 ON Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel covered the meeting. When that agenda item was voted down, the decision was met with applause from the audience.

School leaders examined the “released time religious instruction” policy for its first reading Wednesday night.

Parents, teachers, and community members had voiced their opinions on the topic at last week’s work session. The policy involves allowing students to leave class for a bible program at a local church.

Sterchi Elementary School was the pilot school for the policy’s development.

The board was slated to discuss moving the KCS central offices to the TVA East Tower, near Market Square.

On this topic, the board moved to approve a substitute motion which defers the MOU between Knox County and KCS and express support for moving to TVA or other possible sites that would be considered legal.

The board voted 5-4 on it.

Board votes 5-4 to approve the substitute motion which would defer the MOU between Knox County and KCS and express support for moving to TVA (or other possible sites, as requested by Board member Jennifer Owen) subject to confirmation that it is considered legal. — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) December 11, 2019

The idea was for the district to occupy the first six floors of the tower and the county would have the ability to sublease the top six. The move would still require approval from the Knox County Commission, but would be a final vote for the school board.

