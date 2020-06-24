KCS’s community task force holds first meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first meeting for the group responsible for helping Knox County Schools develop its fall reopening plan amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic occurred Wednesday night.

The KCS community task force will be discussing the online survey results as well as focus group results as they look to the academic school year this fall.

RELATED: Knox County Schools community task force one of multiple groups providing feedback for fall reopening plan

Task force leader Dr. Jerry Askew said this is not a voting meeting. They are being asked to respond to the data, and offer any insight they have.

The only people who will be voting on a plan are those on the school board. The task force is not a voting board. They are another piece in the puzzle and another perspective in getting schools back open.