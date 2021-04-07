Knox Co. Schools: Enrollment window postponed pending State Board of Education virtual learning guidance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The superintendent of Knox County Schools said in a message to families Wednesday that the enrollment window for next school year was postponed after the school district learned of an upcoming Tennessee State Board of Education decision on virtual learning.

The announcement of the enrollment postponement was made as the Knox County Schools Board of Education work session meeting was underway. Enrollment for KCS families to make their students’ attendance selection was previously scheduled for April 15-23. A new enrollment window has not yet been determined because school district leaders are waiting for state guidance once a decision is made by the State Board of Education.

Superintendent Bob Thomas stated in the message to KCS families that the district had learned Wednesday that the State Board of Education will be holding a special-called meeting on Monday, April 12 to consider a rule that would affect the ability of school districts to offer daily virtual instruction in the upcoming school year.

If approved, this rule would require virtual students in Tennessee to un-enroll from their base school and enroll in a virtual school approved by the state.

Thomas’ message went on to state that Knox County Schools’ plan would be to apply for three Knox County virtual schools for elementary, middle, and high school students, with each having a capacity of 1,500 students as required by law.

But no decision is yet made. Knox County Schools is postponing its enrollment window for virtual learning for the 2021-22 school year. The postponement will give the district more time to obtain guidance about the State Board’s decision and to determine its plan for virtual learning, according to Thomas.

The following email was sent to Knox County Schools families around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday: