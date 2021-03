KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Wednesday evening, Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas recommended a one-time, mid-year salary incentive for all employees.

This incentive is “going beyond what the legislature passed in January.”

KCS certified employees will receive a $1,000 one-time pay increase, and classified employees will receive a $500 one-time increase.

NEW: Superintendent Thomas announced this during his report at the beginning of tonight's school board meeting. https://t.co/1cF8AyTRBC — Jordan Brown (@Jordan_6News) March 3, 2021

