Knox County Board of Education will discuss mask policy Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Education will hold a special-called meeting to discuss its face-covering policy.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, in the main assembly room of the City County Building, 400 W. Main St.

Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas announced Tuesday that right now masks are required, but that could change.

“Until the board takes some action to either abandon that policy, we will follow that until it sunsets August 1. However as we have seen today, there could be changes,” Thomas said.

“There could be changes in the next 24 to 48 hours because the other thing our board approved was to follow the Tennessee Department of Health guidelines so if the Tennessee Department of Health were to make a change and follow what the governor said, that would allow me to make a change in terms of face coverings.”

Thomas said in his note to families that the school district would “stay the course and follow board policy C-240 until further action by the board of education.”

That policy, C-240 requires that all students in kindergarten through the 12th grade, employees and visitors, shall wear a mask or face covering (a) while attending school or a school function in any school building, and (b) when riding school-provided transportation.

Gov. Bill Lee issued Executive Order No. 80 Tuesday ending the emergency public health orders put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs followed suit and ended the mask mandate across the county.