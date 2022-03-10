KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Schools Board of Education on Wednesday night approved hiring an additional lawyer to assist the county law director with hopes of getting students out of masks.

“We need extra help. We need all hands on deck. This is the biggest priority going on in Knox County right now that affects over 68,000 residents in our county,” school board member Betsy Henderson said.

That vote was not unanimous. School board member Daniel Watson voted against the move for several reasons.

He said, “We know there’s a possibility we’re going to pay the plaintiffs’ attorney fees in the current case. Possibly the fees of the attorneys in the new case that’s been filed, and it didn’t make sense to me to outline more money for another attorney when we already have the ones working on it now.”

Knox County Law Director David Buuck reports another lawyer on the payroll could cost $500 an hour but Watson says he respects the board’s decision to hire additional help

“I’m sure there’s lots of feelings about that but at the end of the day the board decided.”

The school board also approved entering mediation with all members. On Monday, Judge Ronnie Greer ordered the district to hold the problem-solving process with the mask lawsuit plaintiffs within 60 days.

“We felt like it was more expeditious to say, ‘well, we’ll just as a whole board enter it.’ The reason why I put five members in the motion is because we can’t do mediation without a quorum so five members is a quorum. The expectation is that every board member would be there but if someone happens to be out of town, we can still hold the mediation,” Watson said.

Earlier this week, county school leaders approved a joint agreement with the parents involved in the original mask lawsuit for students to go maskless while in mediation.

“That was filed yesterday end of day and we’re just waiting to hear from Judge Greer to see if he lifts that for us. And hopefully, he’ll be reasonable to hear our pleas to do that,” Henderson said.

“We have a better chance of him doing it since the plaintiffs and us are asking for it so we’re hoping that there’s some room for movement on that,” Watson said.

Henderson’s recommendation for a resolution to reiterate the board’s stance on masks being a parent choice failed Wednesday. But her other idea for a resolution to insist school activities return to normal passed.

She said, “There are some schools doing different things, I’m hearing from the community. And my job as a board member is to listen to my constituents and listen to the community. And I was hearing that a lot in the community, the inconsistencies and I think this just adds clarity.”

A date for mediation between the school board and the plaintiffs of the mask lawsuit is in the works. Watson says he hopes it can be done in a day.