KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Commission voted Monday to swap Lonsdale Park with the Knox County School Board for the Sam E. Hill Primary School property.

The deal paves the way for the school board to build the Lonsdale community a new elementary school.

The Commission’s unanimous vote comes after the school board’s vote on Wednesday, Oct. 16, to OK the deal.

Replacing that school is part of the 5-year Capital Improvement Plan approved by the school board back in April.