Knox County Education Coalition: ‘It’s not safe to send kids back to school’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Education Coalition says it’s not safe to send kids back to school at all just yet.
The coalition, a group of community action and student advocacy groups, released an open letter outlining its set of recommendations.
Member and retired teacher Candace Bannister is hoping this will continue the discussion about school safety.
The Knox County Education Coalition says with strong in-school protection, in-person schools should reopen when the 14-day average new case rate is fewer than 10 per 100,000, the 14-day average new case rate is declining, the positive test ratio is under 3%, and test results are available within 24 hours.
Schools in Knox County are still set to reopen Aug. 24. Superintendent Bob Thomas made the announcement Tuesday.
