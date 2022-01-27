KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County vocal music teacher is making joy through music with her virtual students.

Elementary students are invited to a “social lunch” where Mandy Madson leads them in song and dance, while she strums her ukulele.

“As long as we are having fun and enjoying ourselves that’s like the biggest goal, because at the end of the day I want elementary students to feel like they love their voices, and they love music,” Madson said.

Madson has found her rhythm teaching remotely. She’s successfully turned remote learning into a shared experience. In the fall, she went to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol for a virtual field trip.

“We pulled stuff out of the archives and students got to actually see those things and learn more about the birth of country music that happened in their home state,” Madson said.

This semester students will learn three genres of music, including music tied to the Southeastern Woodlands. Madson is planning a virtual field trip to the Museum of the Cherokee Indian.

She’s also hosted singalongs on Facebook and YouTube to better engage her students and their families.

Madson hopes students learn a love of music is a lifelong love.

“Every student deserves, every child deserves a wonderful education – especially music education – whether they are virtual or in-person,” Madson said.