Knox County School Mania free supplies event returning for second year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The financial need for students as they head back to school this fall is greater than ever.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ free school supplies event is returning this year to help meet the need. Supplies will be given out in a drive-thru from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park.

More than 3,500 students attended last year.

Donations are still needed. If you or your business would like to help you can visit the School Mania webpage.

LATEST STORIES