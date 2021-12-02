KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Board of Education staff, employees, teachers, principals, students and community members took advantage of the chance to let their thoughts be known on who the next superintendent will be on Thursday.

The Superintendent Search Committee held a daylong forum to gather input and views about the issues and challenges facing the school district and community.

School board member Evetty Satterfield said the best way to have your voice heard is through a survey that will be sent out soon.

“The survey probably has the most opportunity to have your voice heard loud and clear,” she said. “School board members will have the opportunity to read every single survey if they choose.

“Everybody’s not going to get what they want but the goal is do we have a superintendent that is able to build community relationships and move academic needs forward for our students in Knox County Schools.”

The school board will adopt a criteria on Dec. 8. Once the criteria and job description are approved, the board will begin accepting resumes from candidates.