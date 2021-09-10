Knox County Schools breaks ground on new elementary school in Karns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The digging has begun on Knox County Schools‘ newest elementary school. School and county officials broke ground Friday at 10515 Coward Mill Road. The place was chosen to help relieve pressure on schools in booming Northwest Knox County.

“Hardin Valley and Karns are growing rapidly, and a new elementary school is an important investment for the families who live in these communities,” Superintendent Bob Thomas said. “This state-of-the-art school building will help students in Northwest Knox County achieve academic success and support the work of our outstanding educators.”

The 124,000-square-foot building will have capacity for approximately 1,200 students and is expected to be completed prior to the 2023-24 school year. The school will have 56 classrooms, two music rooms, two art rooms, a library, a 6,700-square-foot gym with a stage and a storm shelter that will be able to hold 1,320 occupants.

“Knox County is committed to creating opportunities for everyone to thrive in an engaged and vibrant community,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “One of the ways we do that is ensuring that every child has access to a great education in a great school. This project is much-needed in the Hardin Valley and Karns communities, and I’m glad that it is finally underway.”

The new school is estimated to cost $24.2 million.

“This is such an exciting time for our growing community,” 6th District Board of Education representative Betsy Henderson said. “Building a new school for us has been one of my top priorities on the board, and even more important is building an amazing school culture to ensure our kids have a warm, welcoming place to learn.”