Knox County Schools creates plan to help recover learning lost due to pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s 2020 TCAP scores show a statewide learning loss due to the pandemic. To help students return to pre-pandemic levels, Knox County Schools have created a number of both long-term and short-term goals to help students.

“The pandemic’s effect on student progress was devastating, but we are committed to doing everything we can to close the gaps in academic performance and to accelerate learning,” said Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Jon Rysewyk. “We must get our students back on track and moving forward.”

Knox County saw declines in proficiency in each grade level and subject area with the exception of U.S. History when to spring of 2019. Knox County Schools did outperform the state in the combined proficiency rate, but the data shows a 3% decrease in the district compared to data from 2019.

The district has identified ways to help mitigate the learning loss by using ESSER 3.0 funds. These include creating a tutoring program for elementary, middle, and high school focused on K-2 literacy and math, a transition program to support incoming and 6th and 9th grades, and offer incentives for teachers to use planning periods to support students in credit recovery.

The district also plans to enhance teacher training, extend its partnership with Helen Ross McNabb for additional mental health support and develop a Newcomers Academy for English learner students.

ESSER 3.0 funds is a federal grant program from the American Rescue Plan. Knox County Schools were allocated $114,112,117.74. Below is the entire Knox County Schools ESSER 3.0 plan:

Knox County students can access their TCAP score reports via the Tennessee Department of Education’s TCAP Family Portal.