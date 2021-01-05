Knox County Schools first day back to class in 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tuesday was the first day back to class in the spring semester for virtual and in-person students in Knox County Schools.
Knox County Schools superintendent Bob Thomas says it was important to provide an in-person option.
“We got about the parents of 45,000 students that wanted the in-person opportunities, so, we are committed to providing that.”Bob Thomas
On Monday, the decision to allow in-person learning at the beginning of this semester was met with some pushback.
The Knox County Education Association shared a letter with WATE saying the information in it had been verbally shared with superintendent Bob Thomas.
The KCEA called for Knox County to open remotely or with a hybrid plan until students and teachers could be vaccinated or when, “…the pandemic was under control in our country.”
