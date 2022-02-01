KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools is giving high schoolers a jump start in college. At Career Magnet Academy students are in high school on a college campus, earning dual credit.

“There’s nowhere else where you can literally live a college experience day in and day out,” said Matthew Mosley, the executive principal at Career Magnet Academy.

“We are uniquely set up to be able to physically position them in a place where they can leave here ahead of the game, maybe more so than they would be somewhere else,” said Principal Mosley.

Career Magnet Academy offers what Principal Mosley calls a diploma plus. Last year 10 seniors graduated with associate degrees before receiving their high school diploma.

As a junior, Tucker Riley is primarily enrolled in courses at Pellissippi State.

“It has been different and it’s certainly a lot more than I would think, taking those classes in high school, but I like the challenge that’s why I’m here. I like to work hard so it’s been a great experience,” said Riley.

Riley started at CMA his freshman year. Principal Mosley says any 9th grader in the district can transfer in with no requirements. Older students are considered on a case-by-case basis.

“It’s not a matter of not wanting them, we want them all, but it’s do we physically have a route to graduate them from high school.,” said Principal Mosley.

The first year and a half, students are strictly in class on CMA’s campus preparing to transition next door to Pellissippi State for dual enrollment courses spring semester sophomore year. He wants CMA scholars to know, no matter which building they learn in, the Wolfpack has their back.

Career Magnet Academy is hosting an open house on Feb. 10, at 5:30 p.m. Families can take a tour, see the school’s clubs in action and ask any questions.