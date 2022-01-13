KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For families of students interested in learning about virtual Knox County Schools 2022-23 school year, an in-person informational session is being held Friday.

KCS virtual elementary, middle and high schools are hosting an information session Friday, Jan. 14 at the Sarah Simpson Center, located at 801 Tipton Ave., from 2-3:30 p.m.

The three virtual schools were greenlit for Knox County Schools last summer after the Tennessee Department of Education approved 29 new ones for the 2021-22 school year. There is a virtual school for elementary, middle and high school students in Knox County.

The current school year’s virtual options were somewhat scaled back. Unlike the last school year, the 2021-22 school year has three separate online schools that students had to transfer out of their last school in order to take part in. Capacity is limited.

The school district had postponed its enrollment window for virtual learning in April 2021 while officials awaited the state’s decision on its plan for virtual learning. Online learning had become a vital component for students and staff in 2020 amid reopening schools during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of students had enrolled in online learning thanks to the school district issuing Chromebooks and virtual instruction.