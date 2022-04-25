KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dr. Jon Rysewyk was chosen as the next Knox County Schools superintendent in February by the board of education and on Monday, he participated in a meet-and-greet event at Ham ‘N Goodys hosted by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and school board member Betsy Henderson.

Rysewyk isn’t new to the community, as he has been working previously as the assistant superintendent and chief academic officer of the school district since 2017.

“I’m super excited to have this opportunity starting on June the Fourth,” Rysewyk said at the meet-and-greet event. “I’ve been a guy in Knox County, my kids go to Knox County Schools, and I’m just super-excited to be able to serve this community that has been so good to me and my family.”

Rysewyk went on to say some of the main things to focus and work on as superintendent included keeping his eye on the ball, excellence in foundational skills, making sure literacy and math are strong among students, quality educators at every school, ensuring career empowerment and preparation, “so that students leave us successful,” he said, plus, “success for every student.”

“Every student faces different challenges, and we need to be nimble enough to meet those challenges so that they can learn and move forward,” he said.

Details of Dr. Rysewyk’s contract were discussed at the Board of Education’s meeting in March and on Tuesday night, his contract is expected to be discussed in the Knox County Commission meeting.

Current KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas announced his retirement in September 2021. A search began for his replacement, where candidates were narrowed down to two including Rysewyk in a series of interviews and meetings. Thomas is expected to be at the upcoming Class of 2022 graduation commencement ceremonies happening May 19 – June 3.