Knox County Schools launches updated school-by-school COVID-19 dashboard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools has officially launched its updated COVID-19 dashboard that will be tracking specific school-by-school data rather than a districtwide total.

This new update was voted, and approved by the Board of Education after voting to not issue a mask mandate in schools.

As of Sept. 14, Knox County Schools reported 298 active cases amount students, and 65 active cases among staff.

Some things to note regarding the new dashboard: