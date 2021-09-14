Knox County Schools launches updated school-by-school COVID-19 dashboard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools has officially launched its updated COVID-19 dashboard that will be tracking specific school-by-school data rather than a districtwide total.

This new update was voted, and approved by the Board of Education after voting to not issue a mask mandate in schools.

As of Sept. 14, Knox County Schools reported 298 active cases amount students, and 65 active cases among staff.

Some things to note regarding the new dashboard:

  • It doesn’t include COVID data for Pre-K students or staff
  • Data from the Fort Sanders Development Center will not be included due to its limited enrollment
  • All data will be reported in ranges, in order to protect individual privacy. In addition, any school that has a student population of 250 or less will start at a case range of equal to or less than 15; and
  • Absences reported for each school are total numbers, and are not limited to COVID-related absences.

