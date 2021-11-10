KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Education voted Wednesday to pass the timeline for its superintendent search.

The board will host public forums Dec. 2 for teachers, principals, supervisors, school staff, central office staff, and members of the public. Forum attendees can voice their concerns about who should be the next leader of Knox County Schools. The invitations with the location of the meetings and relevant information will be sent at a later date.

The proposed timeline for the superintendent search was passed with additional recommendations of clarifications of specific meeting dates and times, additional deadlines, an additional student-focused input meeting and that one of the meetings on the timeline be moved from Feb. 23 to Feb. 22.

One of the additional deadlines in the timeline will be for all public input to be submitted to the board by Jan. 15. This will be to ensure that input from individuals or meetings outside of ones facilitated by the board will still be considered.

In October the board chose TSBA as the consultant to use for the superintendent search. Bob Thomas is set to retire in July.

In its final vote of the night, the board failed to issue a survey to gauge interest in “learning cottages.” Board member Betsy Henderson proposed the idea of cottages in an effort to provide another option other than virtual school for students who would be more at risk of COVID-19.

The survey was proposed as a way to see if the option would even be possible because if too many students were interested, the board said there would not be enough staff to cover the cottages. After discussion, the board was split 4-4 on the proposal and, as a result, the survey was voted down.