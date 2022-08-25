KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Schools across the country are struggling to find staff. Districts are exploring new recruitment tactics and offering incentives to fill positions.

Knox County Schools is looking to hire people for instructional and operational work. The school system needs to hire dozens of teaching assistants, primarily interim and part-time positions, for special education.

The district’s executive director of human resources says they are also roughly 80 custodians short.

Scott Bolton hopes the school board’s recent decision to improve pay and retirement benefits, along with competitive health insurance, attracts more applicants.

Bolton says if a person joins Knox County Schools they can expect to be taken care of.

“It’s a great place to work. It’s a great opportunity to make an impact. They are the future leaders of tomorrow. I mean what better can you do to be able to touch a lot of schools and be involved in an amazing school system,” Bolton said.

Bolton applauded the district’s ability to foster growth and offer upward mobility. He also believes the beauty of East Tennessee appeals to new hires.

“When you look at the backdrop of the Smoky Mountains and you see this community. Knoxville is really like a small-town feel, but you have the benefits of a moderate-sized city. It’s a great place to live and raise a family,” Bolton said.

If you’re interested in working for the district, visit knoxschools.org. The link to apply is under the staff tab on the homepage.