Knox County Schools offers survey for families’ internet availability ahead of spring semester

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After announcing last week that virtual classes will also be offered during the spring semester, Knox County Schools is surveying families for their at-home internet connection options in case students need assistance.

All KCS families are requested to complete the survey.

“As Knox County Schools prepares for the spring semester, we are collecting information about our students’ internet availability while at home,” superintendent Bob Thomas stated in a letter sent out to families this week. “I am requesting that all our families please complete the brief survey… The information provided will allow us and our partners to better serve you and our students.”

To register students for the virtual option or vice-versa, parents/guardians will have to fill out a virtual form between Oct. 26 and Nov. 6. Families do not have to do anything if they want their child to stay within their current learning model.

The spring semester starts Jan. 5.

Find the survey below:

The link to the survey may be found at https://www.knoxschools.org/internetsurvey

Se encuentra una versión en Español aquí: https://www.knoxschools.org/encuestadeinternet

In preparation for the spring semester, KCS is collecting information about our students’ internet availability at home. The results will help our partners support families that need assistance, and we appreciate your participation! https://t.co/TsPXVXmbLE pic.twitter.com/mQmPuwKQyg — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) October 8, 2020

Latest Posts