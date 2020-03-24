Breaking News
Tennessee Department of Health: 667 coronavirus cases statewide
Knox County Schools partners with Knoxville CAC to offer additional emergency meal distribution locations

Education

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Schools announced a partnership with the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee to offer more emergency meal distribution locations starting Wednesday, March 25.

These new locations will be following the same distribution schedule as the other Knox County Schools distribution sites.

RELATED: Map with full list of food distribution points

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 10 a.m. – noon.

Two days’ worth of meals will be distributed on Monday and Wednesday, and a day’s worth of meals on Friday at no charge. Breakfast and lunch will be distributed at the same time.

“Meals will be distributed by Knoxville Parks and Recreation staff via drive-thru or walk-up. Children must be present to receive meals; however, families may pick up at any distribution site regardless of enrollment. Additionally, no proof of income is required. Extra meals cannot be provided if additional children are not present.”

KCS

New locations

For a complete list of all emergency meal distribution locations, visit knoxschools.org/covid19update.

