Knox County Schools releases grading plan amid COVID-19 school closures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A day after Gov. Bill Lee recommended all schools remain closed through the end of the current academic year, Knox County Schools shared information regarding its grading policy amid the extended closure due to COVID-19.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee recommends school districts to remain closed for the rest of the school year

KCS sent out an email to families and students Thursday afternoon saying they have created a plan aligned with the new rules from the state Board of Education.

RELATED: Coronavirus in TN: State board of education passes COVID-19 emergency rules

A few of those requirements include: Seniors can graduate with 20 credits, while all other graduation requirements are suspended. All testing requirements for graduation are waived as well. Students in grades K-8 will be retain the grades they had before the start of spring break, which was also before KCS closed its school buildings.

Read the new grading policies below: