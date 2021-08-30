Knox County Schools report just under 82% student attendance rate on Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday, Knox County Schools reported a student attendance rate of 81.7% along with a staff attendance rate of 90.4%.

This as the Knox County Schools COVID Dashboards shows a total of 923 total active cases of COVID-19; 816 of those are students, and 107 are staff members.

Last week, the Knox County Board of Education called a special meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols in schools after nearly 15% of students were reported absent on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Monday, Aug. 30, a multilocation protest event was planned in the morning by concerned Knox County parents, staff, and some educators seeking to encourage the school district to implement added safety measures for COVID-19.

Organizers of the “Sick Out” day encouraged families wanting to participate can either keep their children at home from school or by masking up and peacefully protesting during their local schools’ drop-off times around 7 a.m. Monday. There will also be a peaceful march to the special-called board of education meeting Wednesday.