Knox County Schools reports over 8,600 students absent on Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spokesperson with Knox County Schools reports over 8,600 students in the system were absent on Thursday. The attendance rate was 85.8%, however, no reason was given for the absences.

According to the Knox County Schools COVID Dashboard, currently, there are 648 active cases among students, and 64 active cases among staff — which brings the total to 712 total active cases of COVID-19 in the system.

“Active cases represents the number of confirmed cases by the Health Department. Please note that there could be a delay based on lab reporting,” per Knox County Schools.