Knox County Schools spring virtual option enrollment deadline is Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County students and their families have until Friday to enroll in the virtual option for the spring semester.

Earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district offered the option as an alternate way for students to attend class in order to mitigate the spread of the virus. The plan hasn’t been without some flaws, including internet access issues and some reports of low grading performance, but the option for the spring was made available in October.

Families have the option to switch how their child is learning for the spring semester; however, if families are happy with their current choice, they do not need to take any action. Families can enroll by visiting KCS website at knoxschools.org/connect.

The district must know which option the student plans to enroll for by 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.

The spring semester begins Jan. 5.

