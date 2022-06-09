KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk on Thursday announced the appointment of several key positions as part of his realignment of the district’s leadership.

After being appointed superintendent in February, Rysewyk officially began work as the district’s leader this month. On Monday, he announced plans to divide the district into five regional groups with their own regional director and regional supervisor. He also announced the creation of five assistant superintendent positions with specialized responsibilities.

Four of the five assistant superintendent positions have now been filled.

Dr. Keith Wilson

Dr. Keith Wilson will serve as Assistant Superintendent of Academics, with oversight of Learning and Literacy, Academic Supports, College and Career Readiness and District Regions 1 through 4. Dr. Wilson currently serves as the KCS director of Career and Technical Education.

“For more than 20 years, I have been fortunate to work alongside many outstanding educators and leaders as an employee of Knox County Schools,” said Dr. Wilson. “I am excited to serve our district in my new role as we pursue excellence in building students’ most important foundational skills and promote career empowerment and preparation through strategic programming and community partnerships.”

Jason Myers

Jason Myers will serve as Assistant Superintendent of Student Success, and will oversee functions including English Language Learning, Health Services, School Culture, Special Education and Region 5. Myers currently serves as the district’s executive director of Student Supports.

“As a district, we must ensure that every student has the opportunity to be successful,” said Myers. “We are committed to providing targeted supports and interventions to meet the needs of all students, including those who require specialized programming and services, and to promoting the health and well-being of students.”

Dr. Garfield Adams

Dr. Garfield Adams will serve as Assistant Superintendent of Operations, and will oversee functions including Security, Transportation, and Maintenance. Dr. Adams currently serves as executive principal of Oak Ridge High School.

“Providing a safe and secure learning environment is critical for student success,” said Dr. Adams. “I am excited about the opportunity to be part of an innovative team that is committed to the safety of our campuses and buses, maintaining the physical condition of our buildings, and providing healthy meals.”

Dr. Liz Norton

Dr. Liz Norton will serve as Assistant Superintendent of Strategy, and will oversee Communications; Research, Evaluation and Assessment (REA); and ESSER programming. Dr. Norton currently serves as Senior Director of Academic Support for the Tennessee Department of Education’s Centers of Regional Excellence (CORE) offices.

“In order to create sustainable change for students, it is important to track progress and pursue continuous improvement,” said Dr. Norton. “I am excited to help design structures and processes to achieve those goals, and as a former KCS teacher I am grateful for a chance to rejoin the district in this role.”

Adrian Rucker

Additionally, Adrian Rucker was appointed Senior Advisor of Innovation. He previously served as director of human resources operations.

“As we work on behalf of students and families, our district must always focus on best practices and innovative solutions,” said Rucker. “I appreciate Dr. Rysewyk’s commitment to effective management processes, and I look forward to this opportunity.”

A KCS release said the district is still receiving applications for Assistant Superintendent of Business and Talent, which will oversee Human Resources and the Chief Financial Officer.

Rysewyk told WATE on Tuesday that district’s current financial structure remains unchanged despite the change in leadership structure. He did note there have been “reductions” in positions to off-set new positions. Specific reductions and leadership salary details have not yet been announced.

He said the decision to create several assistant superintendent positions came out of the desire to reorganize the district’s operations in order to create a more efficient workflow.

“The district wasn’t broken,” Rysewyk told WATE. “This was really about realigning the district. This was really more about taking a good district and trying to improve it and make it even greater.”