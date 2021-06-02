Knox County Schools superintendent asks Mayor Kincannon to keep Knoxville officers in schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Superintendent Bob Thomas has asked to meet with city Mayor Indya Kincannon to discuss keeping police officers in Knox County Schools.

The Knox County Schools Board of Education was meeting Wednesday to discuss moving forward with revisiting the Memorandum of Agreement with law enforcement in schools some weeks after the mayor’s decision to pull Knoxville Police officers out of school security agreements effective June 12.

In a letter dated May 28, Thomas requested on behalf of the KCS Board of Education that Kincannon consider remaining in the existing MOA “until the process is finalized and that KPD officers continue to maintain a presence in our schools during this time.”

School board members had expressed surprise at the mayor and Police Chief Eve Thomas’ decision last month. The move was made in early May shortly before the board began to discuss the MOA between local law enforcement agencies and open up community discussions.

A meeting between the school leader and city leader is scheduled for Thursday. Below is the letter Thomas sent to Kincannon.