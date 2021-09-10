Knox County Schools Superintendent to retire in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas, who has served as the district’s leader since 2017, told school staff Friday that he will retire following the academic year.

In a letter sent to all KCS staff on Friday, Thomas said he will retire on June 30, 2022, following the conclusion of the 2021-2022 academic school year.

Thomas said he chose to make the announcement to allow the Board of Education ample time to find the next superintendent.

“In discussions with my family over the summer, I made the decision to retire on June 30, 2022. However,

due to all the work required to get school started and underway, I thought it best to make my

announcement after the school year began. While there is much important work to be done, I wanted to

make my plans clear so the Board of Education would have ample time to find the next superintendent

for our district.” Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas

Thomas was unanimously appointed Superintendent in March 2017. Thomas had served as an assistant superintendent for Knox County Schools since 1990.