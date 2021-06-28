Knox County School’s virtual schools approved by Department of education

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools have received approval to operate three virtual schools in the 2021- 22 school year from the Tennessee Department of Education.

“We are very pleased to continue offering virtual learning in the upcoming school year, and grateful to the Tennessee Department of Education for their support of these schools,” said Superintendent Bob Thomas. “Our virtual schools will be an important option for families, and I appreciate the leadership of virtual learning principals Jennifer Garrett and Leanne Hawn throughout this process.”

There is a school for elementary, middle, and high school students. The deadline to apply for a transfer to a KCS virtual school was May 14, and those who have applied should have recently received a letter from the district’s Transfer Department regarding the status of their request.