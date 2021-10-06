KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County School Board is one step further in their search for a new superintendent. At Wednesday’s meeting, they discussed what the process will be for choosing a candidate.

The board voted 5-4 to allow the Tennessee School Board Association to facilitate the search. They’re also using the Knox Education Foundation to help make sure the community is engaged in the process.

“The community engagement piece that Knox Education Foundation will do will be a much more in-depth and a robust healthy discussion than what we would get with TSBA,” said Chair Kristi Kristy.

The board also approved a search committee made up of board members Evetty Satterfield, Betsy Henderson and Patti Bounds. They will spearhead the search efforts with the TSBA.

Some board members were happy to accept the help of the TSBA, but others wanted to cast a broader net for a variety of eligible candidates.

Rep. Daniel Watson referred to the TSBA route as a “cookie-cutter approach,” saying he would have liked to see more of what’s out there.

Rep. Bounds said she did not think a national search firm would ensure success. She referenced the last two superintendents prior to Bob Thomas who were found by national search firms and either resigned or were fired.

Next, the board will meet with the TSBA. The school board will ultimately have the final say of who becomes the next superintendent.