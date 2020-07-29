Knox County Teacher Supply Depot receives $10K check for supplies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Teachers are preparing their classrooms for the school year, and with so many changes during the COVID-19 pandemic, an annual supply drive is proving more important than ever before.
Every year the Teacher Supply Depot allows Knox County teachers to gather supplies like pencils, papers and binders for free.
Supplies that they often have to pay for themselves.
With an increase in need, the Knox Education Foundation donated $10,000 to the depot to purchase even more supplies along with desk separators and cleaning products.
The foundation is encouraging others to help the cause as well.
“What teachers do is unbelievable, so, especially in these times, the more normal we can make this the better it’s gonna be for everyone.”CEO, Knox Education Foundation Chris Lestos
If you’re able to donate to the Teacher Supply Depot or would like to serve as a volunteer, you’re asked to call 865-470-0750.
