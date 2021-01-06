Knoxville College announces new interim president

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville College has named Leonard Adams to serve as interim president after Keith Lindsey stepped down from the same position on Dec. 31.

Adams, CEO and founder of Georgia-based nonprofit Quest Community Development Organization, Inc., is an alum of the college.

He has spent more than 25 years creating affordable housing communities and supporting urban community development.

“He is a dynamic, results oriented leader with a strong record of accomplishment utilizing his leadership, fiscal, strategic and operational strengths as he navigates the non-profit development superhighway in such uniquely challenging communities,” a release from the college states.

Knoxville College also named Knox County Commissioner Dasha Lundy as its chief operating officer. Lundy also serves on the Knoxville Historic Zoning Board, East Tennessee Community Design Center Board, and East Knoxville Business and Professional Association Board.