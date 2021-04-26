Knoxville Jewish Day School students perform filmed show in place of musical due to ongoing pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Stanford Eisenberg Knoxville Jewish Day School is showing off their students’ creativity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each year, students at the school perform a live musical. However, that wasn’t possible this year due to the pandemic.
In its place, school leaders showcased their students’ talents by performing a cinematic filming of “Schoolhouse Rock!”
The students prerecorded the music. On Monday they danced to the tracks they’ve recorded.
School leaders say it is a lot of work, but hope it provides the same fun and excitement for the students as the live musical.
“KJDS is all about joy, community and exploration and so doing this show really gives the kids the opportunity to come together as a community.”Miriam Esther Wilheim