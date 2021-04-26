Knoxville Jewish Day School students perform filmed show in place of musical due to ongoing pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Stanford Eisenberg Knoxville Jewish Day School is showing off their students’ creativity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each year, students at the school perform a live musical. However, that wasn’t possible this year due to the pandemic.

In its place, school leaders showcased their students’ talents by performing a cinematic filming of “Schoolhouse Rock!”

The students prerecorded the music. On Monday they danced to the tracks they’ve recorded.

School leaders say it is a lot of work, but hope it provides the same fun and excitement for the students as the live musical.