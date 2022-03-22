KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Knox County student’s voice is being heard in a big way after what started as a “mock bill” was turned into real-life legislation.

It all started with the Knoxville chapter of the Jack and Jill of America Program when 11-year-old Nia Vaughn of Karns Middle School drafted and submitted an amendment to House Bill 2604.

“My mock bill suggested that we give every teacher in Tennessee an extra $100 to help purchase school supplies,” said Vaughn as she presented to the House of Representative’s K-12 subcommittee.

Vaughn shared why she felt this is so important.

“A lot of my teachers say, ‘We don’t have enough school supplies, can your child please bring some school supplies in, like some papers and pencils?’,” Vaughn said. “I really want to help out my teachers.”

Knoxville Rep. Sam McKenzie turned the “mock bill” into reality.

“I talked with a couple of colleagues, ya know, kind of threw the bill out there and said, ‘Hey, why not run the bill?’,” McKenzie said. “I do think teachers need that.”

Rep. Mark White of Memphis said he agreed with the amendment, especially with his background as an educator.

“I used to teach school and it’s very important that teachers have supplies for the classrooms for their students, so I encourage you,” said White during the subcommittee.

Together they’re getting closer to getting Tennessee teachers a little extra money for their classrooms, so they can keep more of their paychecks in their pocket.

“Every teacher who has a classroom across the state of Tennessee would be given this opportunity to enrich their classroom,” McKenzie said.

While the amendment to HB2604 already passed the K-12 subcommittee unanimously, Rep. McKenzie said there are still a few hurdles the amendment would need to clear before it passes. He said if it does not get passed this year, he will bring it up again in next year’s legislative session.

Knoxville Sen. Richard Briggs is serving as the Senate sponsor.